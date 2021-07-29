Inquest opens into death of teenager shot dead in taxi in Oldbury

Kimani Martin

Kimani Martin was a passenger in the vehicle when he was shot in Dudley Road East, Tividale, Oldbury, just before 1.30am on June 20.

An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned at the Black Country Coroner's Court on Wednesday.

Area coroner Joanne Lees said: "West Midlands Police referred the death to us and his family confirmed his details as Kimani Martin, of Malthouse Croft, in Aston, Birmingham. He was born June 9, 2003, and sadly died on June 20 this year at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

"West Midlands Police had reported that he had been admitted to hospital on June 20 having been shot in the right side of his head. In the emergency department, tests were undertaken and it was considered that the injury he had sustained was unsurvivable and treatment was withdrawn.

"A forensic post-mortem was conducted and a provisional cause of death was given as 1a) shotgun wound to the head. A police investigation is ongoing."

Ms Lees adjourned the hearing to allow the police investigation to continue and scheduled a provisional inquest date for September 9. She offered her condolences to the family of Mr Martin during the short hearing.

Kisharne Campbell, 23, and Usman Amjad, 21, both of no fixed address, and Luke Adams, 19, from Walsall, have been charged with murder. They will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on August 20 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.