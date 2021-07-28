Police investigating gang of youths being abusive at shopping centre

Police are investigating an incident where a gang of youths were abuse to shoppers and security staff at a shopping centre.

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands in Cannock
McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands in Cannock

The incident took place at McArthurGlen West Midlands designer outlet in Cannock on April 26, with police trawling CCTV to track down the culprits.

Officers are yet to make arrests and have appealed for anyone with anyone to help;

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers were called to the West Midlands Designer Outlet at 6.20pm on Monday, April 26, to reports of a group of youths being abusive to security staff and members of the public.

"An investigation is ongoing with a CCTV appeal underway to help officers identify those involved.

"Anyone with any information should contact us quoting 599 of April 26."

