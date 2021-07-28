Hunt for man after unprovoked Black Country pub attack

West Midlands Police have said they want to speak this man following the incident in Bilston (Image by West Midlands Police)

West Midlands Police has shared the image of the suspect after a man was punched outside the Horse and Jockey Pub on Church Street in Bilston.

The incident happened at around 10pm on Saturday, July 10, but the force has only now released the picture.

Witnesses or anyone who recognises him have been urged to make contact.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Can you help us trace this man?

"We want to speak to him after a man was punched outside the Horse & Jockey pub in Church Street, Bilston around 10pm on 10 July.

"We believe that this was an unprovoked attack.

"If you recognise the man please get in touch via our website’s live chat facility quoting investigation number 20/1112411/21.