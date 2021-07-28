Image released in search for Wolverhampton burglary suspect

By Dayna FarringtonWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary in the Black Country.

Do you recognise this man?
Do you recognise this man?

A property in Kennington Road, in the Fallings Park area of Wolverhampton, was targeted on July 3.

A CCTV camera at the rear of the house was disconnected during the break-in, which took place at around 5.10pm.

A drill was stolen from the property.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We want to speak to this man about a burglary on Kennington Road, Fallings Park, Wolverhampton.

"The picture is quite clear so we are hoping someone will recognise the man."

Anyone who recognises the man, or has any information, is asked to call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting crime number 20/1168338/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News