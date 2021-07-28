Image released in search for Wolverhampton burglary suspect

Do you recognise this man?

A property in Kennington Road, in the Fallings Park area of Wolverhampton, was targeted on July 3.

A CCTV camera at the rear of the house was disconnected during the break-in, which took place at around 5.10pm.

A drill was stolen from the property.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We want to speak to this man about a burglary on Kennington Road, Fallings Park, Wolverhampton.

"The picture is quite clear so we are hoping someone will recognise the man."

Anyone who recognises the man, or has any information, is asked to call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting crime number 20/1168338/21.