Woman shared news articles of shooting with boyfriend defendant, murder trial hears

Brian McIntosh, left, and Will Henry, right

Francesca Scott shared the stories on WhatsApp with Richard Avery who allegedly planned the killings of two men in Brierley Hill last year, Birmingham Crown Court was told.

Will Henry, 31, and Brian McIntosh, 29, died after being shot in a Range Rover at the Albion Works Industrial Estate, in Brierley Hill, Dudley, on September 30.

Co-accused Jonathan Houseman allegedly shot both men over a £200,000 debt he owed them.

Qualified nurse Scott, who is from Brierley Hill, is accused of perverting the course of justice by disposing of clothing.

Jurors were told Scott sent Avery a news article from West Midlands Police which said there had been a "double murder" and an investigation launched.

Asked why she did that, Scott said: "Because where the incident happened is half a mile from my home.

"I felt terrible [about what happened]. On [September] 30, there was a shooting within the same area and this is something that doesn't usually happen where I live. It isn't normal."

The court heard that Scott then searched the internet to buy an "incinerator" and went to B&M.

Michael Burrows QC, prosecuting for the Crown, asked why she had been "urgent" to buy one, to which Scott said: "I wasn't urgent."

Further questioning the defendant, Mr Burrows said: "On the night of the murder, you were telling police Richard Avery told you 'I can't believe Jon did that'. Do you agree that is what you told police?"

Scott replied: "I agree I told police about it but I got my recollection wrong. I was under stress."

During a hospital appointment, Avery allegedly sent a text message to Scott saying he had just "slapped £100,000" on Houseman, said Mr Burrows.

The prosecution questioned why Scott did not query this with Avery. She replied: "I was in a hospital appointment."

She added: "I know this was really out of character [for him]."

Scott, 33, of Lower Valley Road, Brierley Hill, denies perverting the course of justice.

Avery, 33, of no fixed address, who prosecutors say planned the killings, denies murder and perverting the course of justice.

Houseman, of no fixed address, but previously of Quarry Park Road, Stourbridge, denies murder.