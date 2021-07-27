Shots fired on Wolverhampton street

The incident happened on Aldersley Road in Wolverhampton at around 11pm on Monday.

Nobody was injured but minor damage was caused to a house.

The road was cordoned off after the shooting and officers have since been searching through CCTV to find the gunman.

A motorbike and silver car were in the area at the time, West Midlands Police said.

A spokesman for the force said: "Anyone with information can contact us via live chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk.