Shots fired on Wolverhampton street

By Jamie Brassington

Police are investigating after a gun was fired on a residential road in the Black Country.

The incident happened on Aldersley Road in Wolverhampton at around 11pm on Monday.

Nobody was injured but minor damage was caused to a house.

The road was cordoned off after the shooting and officers have since been searching through CCTV to find the gunman.

A motorbike and silver car were in the area at the time, West Midlands Police said.

A spokesman for the force said: "Anyone with information can contact us via live chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote log number 4448 of 26 July."









