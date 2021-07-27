Cannabis farm discovered in Dudley police raid

By James VukmirovicDudleyCrimePublished:

A raid on a property in Dudley uncovered a substantial amount of cannabis.

The plants were discovered in a property on Prospect Row in Dudley (Image by West Midlands Police)
The plants were discovered in a property on Prospect Row in Dudley (Image by West Midlands Police)

Officers from Dudley Town Police, along with the West Midlands Police Operational Support Unit, executed a drug warrant on a residential address on Prospect Row.

They uncovered a cannabis farm with a range of lights.

A spokesman for Dudley Town Police tweeted on Monday: "This morning, officers from DC3 with the help of OSU have successfully executed a drugs warrant at a residential address in the Dudley area.

"If you suspect a cannabis grow, please contact us."

Crime
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News