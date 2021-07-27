Cannabis farm discovered in Dudley police raid

Officers from Dudley Town Police, along with the West Midlands Police Operational Support Unit, executed a drug warrant on a residential address on Prospect Row.
They uncovered a cannabis farm with a range of lights.
A spokesman for Dudley Town Police tweeted on Monday: "This morning, officers from DC3 with the help of OSU have successfully executed a drugs warrant at a residential address in the Dudley area.
"If you suspect a cannabis grow, please contact us."
