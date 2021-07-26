Two charged after Walsall fight leaves men with multiple stab wounds

Police at the scene of the fight in Caldmore Green. Photo: SnapperSK

A blood-stained car and litter, including flip flops, were left in the street after the fight in Caldmore Green, Walsall, on Thursday, July 22.

The victimsi injuries were described as"non-life threatening", and West Midlands Police officers later arrested two men on suspicion of violent disorder.

Hoeden Morrison, 30, and Arash Mohammadi, 31, both of Dairy Close, Walsall, have since been charged with affray.

Mr Morrison has also been charged with possession of a knife and grievous bodily harm, and is due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on July 27. Mr Mohammadi has been bailed to appear before Dudley Magistrates Court on August 24.

The blood-stained car and rubbish left at the scene. Photo: SnapperSK

Two other men, aged 20 and 48, were also arrested, and have been released while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information about what happened, or has any video footage, is asked to call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting incident number 3729 of July 22.