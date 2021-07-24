Police uncover 150-plant cannabis factory in Smethwick raid

Around 150 plants were found at the property in Smethwick (Image by West Midlands Police)

Officers from West Midlands Police were dispatched to a suspected cannabis farm on St Albans Road, Smethwick, on Friday.

The raid saw officers seize around 150 plants, as well as specialist hydroponic equipment used to grow the Class B drug in mass quantities.

Smethwick Neighbourhood Officers have executed a drugs warrant on St Albans Road where they found approx 150 cannabis plants @SandwellPolice pic.twitter.com/w5KffRW7cf — Smethwick Police (@SmethwickWMP) July 23, 2021

Smethwick Police posted images of some of the plants hauled from the property during the raid on Friday.