Police uncover 150-plant cannabis factory in Smethwick raid

Police shut down a cannabis farm in a raid on a Sandwell property.

Around 150 plants were found at the property in Smethwick (Image by West Midlands Police)
Officers from West Midlands Police were dispatched to a suspected cannabis farm on St Albans Road, Smethwick, on Friday.

The raid saw officers seize around 150 plants, as well as specialist hydroponic equipment used to grow the Class B drug in mass quantities.

Smethwick Police posted images of some of the plants hauled from the property during the raid on Friday.

A spokesman for Smethwick Police tweeted: "Smethwick Neighbourhood Officers have executed a drugs warrant on St Albans Road where they found 150 cannabis plants."

