Man arrested after crashing into parked cars in Halesowen police chase

A man was arrested following a police chase which saw a cloned and stolen Ford Focus crash into parked cars (Image by West Midlands Police)

Traffic officers from West Midlands Police spotted a Ford Focus ST, which they found was cloned and stolen, at around 12pm on Saturday.

The driver then took off and tried to outrun officers in a car and on bikes as they raced through Halesowen.

We saw this cloned & stolen Ford Focus ST before the driver (who later turned out to be wanted x3) tried to outrun our bikers & a Traffic car. His skills were lacking so he crashed into parked cars in Halesowen before trying bit of garden hopping but it all ended with handcuffs. pic.twitter.com/NMVJ0cU2Rj — WMP Traffic (@Trafficwmp) July 24, 2021

However, the driver then lost control and crashed in a parked Volkswagen Passat, before attempted to run away through gardens.

Officers caught and subsequently apprehended the man, who was arrested.

