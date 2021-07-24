Man arrested after crashing into parked cars in Halesowen police chase

A man has been arrested after leading traffic officers in a chase around Halesowen before crashing into parked cars and then trying to flee on foot.

A man was arrested following a police chase which saw a cloned and stolen Ford Focus crash into parked cars (Image by West Midlands Police)
Traffic officers from West Midlands Police spotted a Ford Focus ST, which they found was cloned and stolen, at around 12pm on Saturday.

The driver then took off and tried to outrun officers in a car and on bikes as they raced through Halesowen.

However, the driver then lost control and crashed in a parked Volkswagen Passat, before attempted to run away through gardens.

Officers caught and subsequently apprehended the man, who was arrested.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police tweeted: "We saw this cloned & stolen Ford Focus ST before the driver (who later turned out to be wanted x3) tried to outrun our bikers & a Traffic car.

"His skills were lacking so he crashed into parked cars in Halesowen before trying a bit of garden hopping, but it all ended with handcuffs."

