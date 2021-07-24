Jailed: Thug robbed pensioner of wallet containing lock of his late wife's hair

A robber has been jailed after stealing a wallet full of sentimental items from a 79-year-old widower.

Iftikhar Sarmad has been jailed (Image by West Midlands Police)
Iftikhar Sarmad, of Underhill Road, Alum Rock, Birmingham, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after being convicted of robbery and dangerous driving at Birmingham Crown Court on July 19.

Sarmad was arrested the day after he robbed the 79-year-old man at a bus stop in Hodge Hill in May.

The man’s wallet, which contained photos and a locket filled with his late wife’s hair, was stolen and later found in a nearby drain before being returned to him by officers from West Midlands Police.

A spokesman from West Midlands Police said: "We arrested Mr Sarmad in May, a day after he robbed the 79-year-old man at a bus stop in Hodge Hill.

"The man’s wallet, which contained photos and a locket filled with his late wife’s hair, was stolen.

"We found this in a nearby drain that criminals hide weapons and stolen property in."

