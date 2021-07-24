Jailed: Thug robbed pensioner of wallet containing lock of his late wife's hair

Iftikhar Sarmad has been jailed (Image by West Midlands Police)

Iftikhar Sarmad, of Underhill Road, Alum Rock, Birmingham, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after being convicted of robbery and dangerous driving at Birmingham Crown Court on July 19.

Sarmad was arrested the day after he robbed the 79-year-old man at a bus stop in Hodge Hill in May.

The man’s wallet, which contained photos and a locket filled with his late wife’s hair, was stolen and later found in a nearby drain before being returned to him by officers from West Midlands Police.

