Woman released on bail after health care assistant stabbed at New Cross Hospital

Police at the Emergency Department entrance of New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton after a member of staff was stabbed. Photo: SnapperSK

The 47-year-old, from Wolverhampton, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

She has now been released on bail after questioning, with conditions that include not going to the hospital unless in an emergency.

Officers were called to the site just before 11am on Tuesday after a report that a member of staff had been stabbed.

A 21-year-old man who was arrested at the scene was later de-arrested and is no longer part of the investigation.

The worker who was injured was released from hospital on Wednesday following treatment.