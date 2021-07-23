Two men stabbed 'multiple times' in Walsall

Caldmore Green, Walsall. Photo: Google

The two patients were treated for multiple stab wounds when paramedics were called to Caldmore Green just before 7pm on Thursday.

Jamie Arrowsmith, spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Caldmore Green at 6.56pm.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene. On arrival we discovered two patients, both men, who were treated for multiple stab injuries.

"They were both treated for injuries not believed to be non-threatening before being taken to hospital for further treatment."