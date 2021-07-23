Paedophile rapist who groomed and abused young girls dies in prison

Alan Styles

Alan Styles, aged 85 from Wednesbury, was serving the first 12 months of an 18-year term when he died on July 18 at a hospice, although he had been imprisoned at HMP Birmingham.

Styles, formerly of Yew Tree Lane, was jailed in November having pleaded to 27 offences, which included: rape, sexual assault, making indecent photographs, sexual activity with a child and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

A spokesman for the Prison Service said: "HMP Birmingham prisoner Alan Styles died on July 18. The Prison and Probation Ombudsman has been informed."

Styles sexually abused his victims, who were all aged under 12, over a four-year-period until the spring of 2018. The 85-year-old groomed three girls with gifts before sexually assaulting them.

One of his victims confided in their mother who then reported the matter to police.

Other victims were then discovered before officers raided his home, finding 665 indecent images of children on his devices.

Thirty-three of the images were of the most serious category, which is Category A.

In addition, there were 225 images at category B and 407 at category C.

Styles initially denied the charges but later admitted them all after he was presented with overwhelming evidence.

After his jailing, Julia McSorley, of the Crown Prosecution Service described Styles as a "dangerous man who committed grave offences against vulnerable children".

"Thanks to the bravery of the victims, we were able to build a strong case against Styles, using video evidence and witness testimony and he had no choice but to admit his guilt for these offences without the need for a trial," she said.