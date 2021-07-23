Murder-accused denies providing gun and ammunition to alleged shooter

Brian McIntosh, left, and Will Henry, right

Richard Avery, who denies murder, told jurors "no I did not" when questioned if had supplied co-accused Jonathan Houseman with the items.

Will Henry, 31, and Brian McIntosh, 29, were both shot dead at the Albion Works Industrial Estate in Brierley Hill on September 30 last year.

Avery is accused of being part of the "planning and preparation" of the murders and Houseman, who denies murder, is accused of the shooting.

Avery, questioned by Houseman's barrister Mr Paul Lewis QC, also said "no, never" when asked if Houseman ever asked him for the gun and ammunition.

The defendant, 33, said his co-accused had "never" demonstrated an inclination towards violence, nor did he use violence or threaten violence that he witnessed, a judge heard.

Birmingham Crown Court heard how Houseman, 33, would initially bring cars to Avery for valeting and would later contact him over the sale of cars.

Avery said co-accused Houseman had come to his business, H20, on September 30 last year, and he was "not very chatty" and "wasn't himself", a judge heard.

Avery said Houseman told him "nothing at all" about what he claimed to have witnessed – the shooting of Mr Henry and Mr McIntosh, jurors were told.

Jurors heard Avery had returned home at almost 6pm and had taken a video at the scene and what had happened was "plastered" across social media.

Mr Graeme Logan, defending Avery's partner Francesca Scott, asked Avery if Scott had any connection to Houseman besides the two being at school.

Avery said Scott had no connection to the co-accused and agreed the only way she knew about money being owed was through him, and when asked if "none of it had anything to do with her?" by Mr Logan, Avery responded: "nothing", jurors heard.

Houseman, 33, of no fixed address, but previously of Quarry Park Road, Stourbridge, denies murder. Co-accused Richard Avery, 33, of no fixed address, denies murder and perverting the course of justice.

Avery's partner Francesca Scott, 33, of Lower Valley Road, Brierley Hill, denies perverting the course of justice.