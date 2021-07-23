Suspect falls 20ft from roof during cannabis farm raid

The moment the man fell from the roof. Photo: Arviee Arrowsmith/Facebook

Viral footage showed the man standing on the roof of a house before falling feet first in Walsall.

He shouted as he fell and was quickly apprehended by police officers on the pavement during the incident in High Street, Bloxwich, on Thursday.

West Midlands Police seized around 70 cannabis plants - worth an estimated £70,000 - inside the semi-detached address just after 11.30am.

The man on the roof. Photo: Arviee Arrowsmith/Facebook

The man's injuries were said to be serious but not life-threatening and he was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

A spokesman for the force said: "We acted on intelligence and discovered around 70 cannabis plants at an address in High Street, Bloxwich, just after 11.30am.

"During a search of the property a man inside the premises climbed onto the roof and fell. He has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

"He has been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and will be questioned when considered medically fit."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the man's injuries were "potentially serious".

A spokesman for WMAS said: "We were called at 11:48am to a patient on Bloxwich High Street.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the West Midlands CARE Team attended the scene.