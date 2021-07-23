Teenager, 15, arrested after 14-year-old boy slashed in park

WALSALL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 14/01/2018..Murder scene - Willows Road, Walsall.

The victim, aged 14, was attacked in Abbey Park, in the Gornal area of Dudley, on Wednesday night, suffering a cut to his knee.

Police arrested a teenage boy, 15, on suspicion of wounding and released him under investigation.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of wounding after another teenager was cut across his knee with a knife at around 6pm Wednesday.

"The 14-year-old boy was not seriously injured and did not require hospital treatment.