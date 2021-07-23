Teenager, 15, arrested after 14-year-old boy slashed in park

By Jamie Brassington

A teenage boy has been slashed with a knife at a Black Country park.

The victim, aged 14, was attacked in Abbey Park, in the Gornal area of Dudley, on Wednesday night, suffering a cut to his knee.

Police arrested a teenage boy, 15, on suspicion of wounding and released him under investigation.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of wounding after another teenager was cut across his knee with a knife at around 6pm Wednesday.

"The 14-year-old boy was not seriously injured and did not require hospital treatment.

"Following enquiries the teen was arrested this morning and has been released under investigation."

Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington

Senior Multi-Media Journalist

Senior reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

