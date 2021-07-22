Sir Keir launches new campaign against crime as problems mount for Labour

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer cancelled his visit to Wolverhampton after a family member got Covid

The Labour leader was due to launch his 'safer communities' campaign in Wolverhampton today, but had to cancel the visit after he was forced to isolate when one of his children got Covid.

The plan would see his party redirect nearly £300 million into communities blighted by anti-social behaviour.

They include reforms to the rights of crime victims, protecting women and girls by increasing sentences for rape and stalking, and bringing in new measures to improve support for victims.

A review into sentencing for domestic abuse has also been proposed.

Sir Keir was due to announce the campaign at the start of a two-day trip to Wolverhampton, which forms part of a summer tour of the country aimed at boosting Labour's flagging status among voters.

It comes after the party was reportedly hit by a huge drop off in membership, while 90 staff redundancies are understood to be under consideration as Labour battles to shore up its plummeting finances.

Meanwhile, despite the Government being rocked by numerous scandals the Conservatives are 13 points ahead of Labour in the latest polls, while Sir Keir was recently left flummoxed after some voters in Blackpool admitted they had no idea who he was.

In an attempt to woo voters by highlighting the impact of cuts to police budgets on communities, Sir Keir warned that "every person and every family have a basic right to feel safe in their community, but under the Conservatives things are only getting worse".

He said his scheme to combat anti-social behaviour would be funded by scrapping the Prime Minister's plans for a new Royal yacht.

He said: "This summer, Labour will campaign for safer communities. That means more police to tackle crime, anti-social behaviour, and dangerous driving. It means restoring youth projects and treatment services, and it means real support for victims.