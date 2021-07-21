Multiple Ford Fiestas stolen in spate of thefts in Cannock

Staffordshire Police officers were first called at 8.11pm on Friday, July 16, to Walsall Road, in Norton Canes, following reports of vehicle crime.

When they attended, the victim reported an attempted theft of her Ford BMax vehicle. The unknown offenders had caused damage to the driver's door lock barrel. Police believe that the attempted theft took place between 1am and 1.20am on Thursday, July 15.

Police were called again at 11.08pm on July 16, to the Asda store, in Avon Road, Cannock, where a red Ford Fiesta was reported stolen. It was last seen at 7.30pm the previous evening.

The following day, on July 17, at around 10am, officers were called to Sainsburys on Orbital Retail Park in Cannock, where a victim had reported an attempted break-in of his black Ford Fiesta the previous evening. Officers believe the offenders tried to break into the car between 9.15pm on July 16, and 7am on July 17.

Police were called again on Sunday, July 18, at 3.48am to a property on Grouse Way, in Cannock, where a blue Ford Eco Sport Titanium was reported stolen from a driveway. It was last seen at 6.30pm on July 17 and had gone shortly after midnight on July 18.

More recently, officers were called at 9.23am on Monday, July 19 to Arran Close in Blackfords, where a blue Ford Fiesta was stolen between 2am and 9.20am that day from a street in front of a property.

Officers were called again at 5.36pm on July 19 to the same area in Blackfords – where this time, a victim reported his vehicle, a red Ford Fiesta Titanium X, had been stolen from a residential car park between 4.40am and 12.30pm.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the various locations at around the times of interest and urge anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 198 of July 19.