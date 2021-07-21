Man taken to hospital with life-threatening head injuries after fight

.

Police were called to Drews Holloway South, in the Cradleyarea, at around 8.43pm on Tuesday, to reports of people arguing and fighting.

A 53-year-old man, from the local area, was taken to hospital with life-threatening head injuries.

A 29-year-old man from Halesowen was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault.

Part of Drews Holloway South was still cordoned off today while police investigate the serious assault.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 8.43pm on Tuesday to reports of an assault on Drews Holloway South in Cradley. We sent one ambulance, a patient transport service high dependency crew and a paramedic officer to the scene.

"On arrival crews found a man in a serious condition. Ambulance staff administered trauma care on scene and conveyed the patient to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further treatment."

A spokesman from West Midlands Police said: "To help us understand what happened, we need your help. Please check your CCTV and doorbell cameras to see if they captured anything.

"We also want to hear from you if you saw people arguing or fighting. You can talk to us via our website’s live chat tool. You’ll find it at west-midlands.police.uk.

"We know that telling us things about neighbours is very hard, so you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."