Two arrested after string of distraction burglaries

Two men have been arrested in connection with a number of distraction burglaries in Kidderminster.

Following an operation today by Kidderminster CID, two men aged 63 and 64, both from Albrighton, were arrested on suspicion of distraction burglary.

They both remain in custody at Kidderminster Police Station.

Residents had reported that leaflets were being left at the homes of elderly people, offering a service to buy unwanted jewellery.

Upon returning and cold-calling at those houses, one or two people had gained entry to the houses and stolen items of jewellery.

West Mercia Police has advised people to keep jewellery and money in a safe place and locked up if possible, keep windows and doors locked and use burglar alarms.

