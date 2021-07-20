Machetes seized following chase through city streets

The teenagers were arrested after a foot chase on Chatham Road in Northfield (Image by Google Street map)

Officers from West Midlands Police made the arrests and seized two alleged 'machetes' after spotting an allegedly stolen car on Genners Lane in Bartley Green.

A Nissan Juke, which was reportedly on false plates, was seen on Saturday, July 17 at about 6.30pm.

The vehicle came to a stop in Chatham Road in Northfield, Birmingham, when it hit a stationary vehicle, police said.

Officers detained three teenagers and, during a search of the Nissan, found two blades.

The weapons have been seized for forensic examination and the Nissan, which was reported to be stolen from Lichfield Road in Walsall Wood overnight on July 11 to 12, has been recovered.

Three youths, two aged 16 and one aged 18, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and possession of an offensive weapon.

One of the 16 year olds was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

All three were questioned and have now been released under investigation as enquiries continue.