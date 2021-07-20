Fleeing driver no match in race with police dog Pancho

PD Pancho chased and pinned down the man before he was arrested (Image by West Midlands Police)

West Midlands Police released the video of PD Pancho as she raced after a man who had earlier bolted from a car which had earlier failed to stop for a traffic patrol around 1am on Monday, July 19.

PD Pancho and handler PC Dan Benton were called to Gracewell Road, Birmingham after the car had ground to a halt following a stinger which punctured the tyres.

The driver, who had driven the wrong way down one-way streets and jumped red lights, tried to flee, but the thermal imaging camera footage shows how Pancho caught him and held him down until he was arrested.

The 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving under the influence of drugs.

Pancho’s handler, PC Dan Benton, said: “It was pitch black and there were loads of bushes for the suspect to hide in, but that didn’t stop Pancho.

"She was straight on the scent and managed to quickly detain the man."