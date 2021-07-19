Teenager charged with Smethwick murder to enter plea in September

Derlarno Samuels

Camron Dunn, 18, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday for a short hearing.

Dunn is accused of murdering Derlarno Samuels, who died after being stabbed on May 1.

Derlarno is understood to have been chased into a shop in Waterloo Road where he was stabbed at around 4pm.

A few minutes later he was found with stab wounds in a Ford Focus that crashed in Heath Street, around a mile away from the Nowa Polka shop where he is believed to have been knifed.

Derlarno was taken to hospital and pronounced dead around an hour later.

West Midlands Police said a post mortem has given the cause of death as a stab wound.

Dunn, of Sketchley Close, Smethwick, is due to enter a plea at a hearing on September 1.

He was remanded in custody.

Mr Samuels’ family previously paid tribute to him in a statement, saying: “Derlarno was ambitious, inquisitive and full of life.