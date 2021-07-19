Man charged with murder of Walsall father remanded in custody

A man charged with the murder of a father in Walsall has been remanded into custody to appear at court in October.

Lee Gadd, 51, was found by officers in his home in Broad Lane, Bloxwich, on May 24, after neighbours raised the alarm at around 10.15am.

Bradley Pye, 24, also from Broad Lane, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday via video link.

He was not asked to enter a plea and will next appear at the court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on October 15.

Pye was remanded into custody.

After Mr Gadd's body was found, his home was cordoned off as forensic specialists examined the scene.

His family later released a tribute to the "dedicated father and family man".

