The scene in Upper High Street, Wednesbury

Abdi Mohamed was stabbed in the neck in Wednesbury town centre on June 8, metres away from his office.

Moses Smith, 38, of Lindon Road, Brownhills, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday for a short hearing.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 2.