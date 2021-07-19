Elderly woman targeted in distraction burglary

At about 12pm on April 19, a man, described as in his early 30s, approached a property in the Bognop Road area of Essington, South Staffordshire.

It is believed he, and a second man, were in a green tipper van when they arrived.

He knocked on the door and told the elderly victim he needed to access the back of the property – asking her for £85. The victim, believing he was from the housing association, gave him £50.

A quantity of other cash was also taken before the men left.

People are being urged to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious persons or vehicles.