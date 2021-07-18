Shots fired at Walsall house in 'targeted attack'

Pargeter Street, Walsall. Photo: Google

The home in Pargeter Street, in Birchalls, was targeted at around 11.50pm on Saturday .

Nobody was injured in the attack, but detectives and local officers from West Midlands Police are now investigating to understand what happened, and why.

In a statement the force said "it’s currently thought to be a targeted attack", adding: "We understand how frightening this is for those involved and for people nearby.

"Incidents like this are rare and we’re doing all we can to find those responsible as firearms have no place on our streets."

While officers trawl nearby CCTV, an appeal has gone out for other witnesses or people with CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

Anyone can do this by speaking to officers in the area, via live chat on the West Midlands Police website, or by calling 1010. Quote crime reference number 20/1363515/21.