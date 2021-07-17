Police appeal for witnesses of crash that killed car driver and injured ambulance staff

Lichfield Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

A silver Seat Leon and a non-emergency Patient Transport Service (PTS) ambulance collided in Lichfield Road just after 10pm on July 5.

A 45-year-old, the driver of the car, was confirmed dead at the scene whilst two ambulance staff were taken to hospital for further treatment.

Police officers are now appealing for the people in a car travelling directly in front of the Seat Leon to come forward and speak with the force.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the force's serious collision investigation unit, said: "I know from CCTV that there was another car directly in front of the Seat travelling in the same direction. I am confident that the occupants of that car would have known what happened behind them and I believe they may hold key information that is relevant to our enquiry.

"Witnesses have described the vehicle as possibly being a silver Vauxhall Astra, however I cannot definitively confirm that. I must emphasise that at this time I consider those occupants to be witnesses in this case and I would urge them to do the right thing and come forward and help us get the much needed answers for everyone involved."