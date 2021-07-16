Man in court over Stourbridge pub car incident

The scene of the incident at the Gigmill, in South Road, Stourbridge. Photo: SnapperSK.

Jack Richardson, of West Street, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

He voluntarily attended a police station on Wednesday morning, following the incident at the Gigmill pub, in South Road, Stourbridge, on Friday, June 18.

The 24-year-old pleaded not guilty to two counts of causing grievous bodily harm, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and dangerous driving.

He did however plead guilty to possessing a controlled drug of Class B.

Richardson was remanded in custody, ahead of a trial date listed for February 14 next year.

Four people were hurt during the incident, including a man and woman, both in their 20s, who suffered leg fractures and ligament damage respectively.

Two other women were also treated for less serious injuries. All four have now been discharged from hospital, a police spokesman said.