County lines drug dealers jailed after being found with crack cocaine and heroin

Agandy Anderson, left, and Tafferal Richards, right, were both county lines drug dealers when they were caught

Agandy Anderson, 25, and Tafferal Richards, 26, both from Wolverhampton, were arrested on June 22 last year in Kidderminster, after officers from West Mercia Police stopped their car in Roden Avenue.

Richards, from Colliery Road, tried to escape the officers, but was quickly apprehended and a search of both men found a large amount of crack cocaine and heroin.

After being found guilty on two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drug (heroin and crack cocaine) at Worcester Crown Court, he has been sentenced to six years and nine months behind bars.

Fellow drug dealer Anderson, from Chervil Rise, has been jailed for eight years after being convicted of the same charges, as well as being disqualified from driving for four years following his release from prison.

Detective Sergeant Alex Farmer, from West Mercia Police, said: “Following the arrest of both of these men, we discovered multiple phones and sim cards identifying them as drug dealers for the 'Reece Line'; a county line that distributes drugs ruining people’s lives and causing untold collateral damage.

“Tackling drugs and organised crime is a force priority and we will continue to pursue those involved in these offences and the associated harm such as criminal exploitation, cuckoo-ing and street violence in Kidderminster and across North Worcestershire.”

“Our officers work tirelessly identifying gang members such as Anderson and Richards and preventing their distribution of drugs into our community. But much of work and intelligence comes from our communities who are sick and tired of picking up the pieces of lives destroyed by drugs and the criminal activity that surrounds them.

“I urge anyone who is concerned that drug dealing is happening in their street or town to please contact us, or Crimestoppers and we will investigate. We are determined to keep people safe and protect them from harm and working together we can achieve this.