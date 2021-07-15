Woman threatened by man outside Cannock primary school

By Jordan ReynoldsCannockCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police patrols have been stepped up after a woman was threatened by a man outside a Cannock primary school.

Moorland Road, in Cannock. Photo: Google
Moorland Road, in Cannock. Photo: Google

Officers were called to Moorhill Primary School, in Moorland Road, at 3.10pm on Tuesday to reports of a woman being threatened.

The force has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

A Staffordshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to Moorhill Primary School, on Moorland Road, Cannock, at 3.10pm on Tuesday 13 July to reports that a woman had been threatened by a man.

"Enquiries are ongoing and additional patrols will be in the area."

Anyone with any information should message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter or call 101, quoting incident number 443 of 13 July.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime
News
Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Jordan Reynolds

By Jordan Reynolds

Reporter@jreynolds_star

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News