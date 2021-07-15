Wanted fugitive arrested in Wolverhampton in human trafficking bust

The week of activity, involving National Crime Agency's International Crime Bureau and the police National Extradition Unit (NEU), was carried out in conjunction with partners at Interpol.

It saw NCA and NEU officers work together to track down a number individuals wanted for modern slavery, human trafficking and people smuggling offences in locations across the country.

The first operation took place on Monday, July 5, as officers arrested 31-year-old Romanian national Ionuţ Pătru from Brastavăţu in Romania, at an address in Merridale Road, Wolverhampton.

Pătru was wanted by the authorities in Romania to serve a five year jail sentence for trafficking a 13-year-old girl for the purposes of sexual exploitation.

Other operations were carried out in Huddersfield, Coventry, Hull and Lincoln.

All those detained, including Pătru, have now appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court and are the subject of extradition proceedings.

Head of the NCA’s UK International Crime Bureau, Kathryn Clarke, said: “This operation has seen the NCA work closely with Interpol and police colleagues at the National Extradition Unit to identify, track down and arrest six people wanted for serious offences overseas, living here in the UK.

“They thought they were out of reach but they were wrong, and as result of these arrests the British public are safer.

“But there is an important message to send out here and that is that the UK is not a safe haven for overseas fugitives or people involved in trans-national organised crime.