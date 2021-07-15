Flowers left at scene where cyclist died in crash

Tributes at the scene of the crash where a cyclist died after being hit on the crossing on Tuesday morning on Lower Rushall Street, Walsall

The cyclist, a woman in her 60s, was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene near Morrisons in Lower Rushall Street on Tuesday morning.

Bunches of flowers have been left at the scene since the crash.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said the female cyclist was using a pedestrian crossing when hit by the VW Polo, which drove on before stopping a short distance away.

A suspect was then held by members of the public assisted until officers arrived.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs after the crash and has since been released on police bail.