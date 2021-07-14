Woman charged over death of child

Laura Heath is charged with the manslaughter of Hakeem Hussain in Birmingham and also faces four counts of child cruelty.

The alleged offences took place over a seven month period in 2017.

West Midlands Police charged her after the Crown Prosecution Service [CPS] examined evidence relating to the case.

Mark Paul, head of complex casework unit at the CPS, said: "Following the death of seven-year-old Hakeem Hussain in Birmingham in November 2017, the CPS has authorised West Midlands Police to charge Laura Heath with one count of manslaughter and four counts of cruelty to a child.

"The CPS authorised charges following careful consideration of all the evidence presented to us by the police as a result of their investigation. The alleged offences occurred between April 12 2017 and November 26 2017.

"Please be aware that criminal proceedings against the defendant are now active and she has a right to a fair trial.