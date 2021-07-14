Emergency services at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist and a car in Lower Rushall Street, Walsall

The 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs after the crash near Morrisons in Lower Rushall Street, Walsall, at around 10am on Tuesday.

The cyclist, a woman in her 60s, was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said the female cyclist was using a pedestrian crossing when hit by the VW Polo, which drove on before stopping a short distance away.

A suspect was then held by members of the public assisted until officers arrived.

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service, as well as the air ambulance, were also called to the scene.