Man, 19, admits possession of cannabis in Shropshire

By Deborah HardimanBilstonCrimePublished:

A man caught with cannabis in Shropshire two years ago has admitted the offence.

Shrewsbury Crown Court
Shigoree Kerr, 19, was arrested in Ash near Market Drayton on June 6, 2019.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that he was found with six wraps of the drugs and a "burner" mobile phone with a text message making reference to dealing activity.

At the hearing on Tuesday(13) he pleaded guilty to an offence of possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Mr Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said that the defendant was due to be sentenced in Wolverhampton for offences of false imprisonment and possession of a bladed article relating to a separate incident and he requested that the latest matter be transferred there instead.

Judge Anthony Lowe agreed and said: "I'm going to transfer this case so that it can be dealt with at the same time as those matters which allow for a fair sentencing exercise."

The case was adjourned and Kerr, of Green Park Drive, Bilston, was remanded in custody until July 30 when he will next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

