Woman charged after racist abuse outside bar

Police launched an investigation after a video of the racist abuse went viral on social media in May, with one clip viewed nearly three million times in less than 24 hours.
The abusive customer was also said to have damaged the glass front door of The Figure of Eight pub in Broad Street, Birmingham, which she had been ejected from before abusing the bouncer.
Sharna Walker, aged 25, of Woodhouse Close, Worcester, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on August 3 charged with racially aggravated common assault, assault, criminal damage and a public order offence.