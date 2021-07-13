Security guard punched in head by Co-op shoplifter

The Co-op store in Hill Top. Photo: Google

The victim was taken to hospital after the incident at the store in Hill Top, which happened at around 5pm on Monday, and is now recovering at home.

The shoplifter fled after the attack and police are said to be investigating the incident, Central England Co-op chiefs said.

Craig Goldie, loss prevention manager, said: "Everyone at Central England Co-op has been shocked and appalled at this unacceptable incident in West Bromwich and our thoughts are with the security guard who was the victim of this appalling attack.

"We are offering our full support to the entire team at the Hill Top store and are working closely with the local police force to bring the criminals responsible to justice.

"We strongly condemn any form of abuse or violence towards our colleagues who are just doing their job.

"These types of incidents reinforce our ongoing campaign calling for better protection for shopworkers and highlights our zero tolerance policy on all types of crime aimed at our colleagues and customers.

"Once again, we are sending a clear message out to anyone who might consider targeting our colleagues and stores – it is not worth the risk and no crime will be tolerated."