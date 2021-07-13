Driver still on run two days after 'deliberate' hit and run in Wednesbury

A driver who deliberately mowed down two women in the Black Country is still on the run more than 48 hours later.

The police cordon at the top of Lower High Street, next to Market Place, in Wednesbury. Photo: David Wilkes
The friends were hit by the car as they walked along a pavement in the centre of Wednesbury in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The victims, aged 19 and 20, were both seriously injured and taken to hospital.

The driver fled after crashing into the women in Lower High Street just after 1.45am, West Midlands Police said.

Officers believe the women were deliberately targeted.

One of the women has since been discharged while the other remains in hospital with two broken legs, pelvis and shoulder.

West Midlands Police confirmed on Tuesday afternoon no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight every day, or by calling 101 anytime.

To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote log number 262 July 11.

