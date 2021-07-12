Seven men arrested after Bilston violence are bailed as police step up patrols

Police patrol cars in Bilston. Photo: T Szoros

Armed police, a dog unit and an air ambulance were sent to the Bradley area of Bilston on Saturday afternoon, after a man was stabbed during what is believed to have been targeted violence.

The 34-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while a 31-year-old man was also left with a dislocated shoulder after the fight.

He was one of seven people arrested on suspicion of affray after the violence happened in the Stirling Road and Mervyn Road areas at around 3pm.

Armed police in Bilston. Photo: T Szoros

West Midlands Police confirmed on Monday afternoon that all seven have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

They also added that patrols would be stepped up in the area.

A spokesman from West Midlands Police said: "The seven men have been released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries.

"We believe this was a targeted attack, however extra officers will be in the area over the coming days to reassure local people as our investigation continues.

The air ambulance above the Bradley area of Bilston. Photo: T Szoros

"Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact us."

One resident of Mervyn Road, who wished to remain anonymous, said children had been playing in the street when the incident happened.