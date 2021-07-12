Crime falls by eight per cent in South Staffordshire but more work needs to be done, police chiefs say

Staffordshire Police's local figures show residential burglary has dropped 41 per cent over June 1 last year to June 1 this year amid Covid-19.

Domestic violence incidents fell from 139 to 104 and anti-social behaviour instances are currently at 153 this year – down from 208 last year.

Chief inspector David Wain, from South Staffordshire Police's Neighbourhood Police Team, said: "Despite some challenging circumstances, we and our partners at South Staffordshire Council, have worked incredibly hard over the last 12 months to deliver these results.

"Through proactive and intelligence-led policing, we have been able to tackle a wide range of issues and in particular cross-border criminality, through working together with our Roads Policing Team and CMPG.

"We are also continuing to make strides in tackling domestic violence with our trained independent domestic violence advisors working to deliver a better quality of service to some of our most vulnerable victims.

"We still have a significant amount of work to do, particularly in reducing ASB and delivering targeted problem-solving, but these results show how the team really does care about the communities of South Staffordshire and we are making an impact."

Other figures show business burglary is down by 12 per cent – with six recorded instances in comparison to 19 in 2020. Theft of motor vehicles is also down 35 percent and theft from a motor vehicle is two percent down.