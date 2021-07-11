Women mown down by car in 'deliberate' hit and run in Wednesbury

The police cordon at the top of Lower High Street, next to Market Place, in Wednesbury. Photo: David Wilkes

The friends were hit by the car as they walked along a pavement in the centre of Wednesbury in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The victims, aged 19 and 20, were both seriously injured and taken to hospital where they remained in a stable condition on Sunday afternoon.

The driver fled after crashing into the women in Lower High Street just after 1.45am, West Midlands Police said.

Officers believe the women were deliberately targeted.

Lower High Street was cordoned off as a result and remained closed on Sunday lunchtime, with tape across the top of the road at Market Place.

Detective Inspector Gemma Black, from West Midlands Police CID, said: “I would appeal for any witnesses who were in the area at the time who have not yet spoken to us to get in touch.”