Stabbed man in hospital as seven arrested after Bilston violence

Armed police in Bilston. Photo: T Szoros

Armed police, a dog unit and an air ambulance were sent to the Bradley area of Bilston after the man was stabbed during what is believed to have been targeted violence on Saturday afternoon.

The 34-year-old stab victim was treated by medics on the pavement before being taken to hospital where he remained seriously injured on Sunday.

A 31-year-old man was also left with a dislocated shoulder after the fight.

The air ambulance above the Bradley area of Bilston. Photo: T Szoros

Police patrol cars in Bilston. Photo: T Szoros

He was one of seven people arrested on suspicion of affray after the violence happened in the Stirling Road and Mervyn Road areas at around 3pm.

The other suspects include two 34-year-old men and others aged 39, 33, 29, 21. All remained in custody on Sunday morning.

Around 10 police patrol cars were in the area near Rocket Pool along with the armed officers, helicopter, land ambulance and critical care car.

The area was cordoned off into the evening as forensic officers examined the scene and CCTV footage was collected.

Armed police and paramedics were sent. Photo: T Szoros

A dog unit was also sent to the scene. Photo: T Szoros

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We believe this was a targeted attack, however extra officers will be in the area over the coming days to reassure local people as our investigation continues.

"Anyone with information about what happened is asked to message us on Live Chat via our website www.west-midlands.police.uk 8am – midnight, or call us on 101 anytime quoting log number 2423 of July 10.