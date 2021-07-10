'Savage' rapist jailed after attacking woman he followed off bus

Khadim Drame

Khadim Drame followed the woman as she made her way home from her boyfriend's house.

The woman, aged in her 40s, told 18-year-old Drame to leave her alone after he offered her money for sex before crossing the road to avoid him.

But as she cut through a park off Witton Lane in Aston, Birmingham, she was grabbed from behind, forced to the floor and raped.

The woman would not normally have gone through the park late at night but changed her route in a bid to escape Drame, West Midlands Police said.

The distraught woman made her way home nearby and immediately called police after the attack happened in March last year.

CCTV of the area showed the woman being approached by Drame – and her efforts to reject and avoid him. Investigators then back-tracked the footage to where she got off the bus and then studied the bus camera footage, which showed that Drame had been a passenger onboard with a group of friends before the attack.

Further CCTV tracking showed Drame making his way back to his home in Norris Road, where he was arrested five days later and charged.

In May, with evidence including a DNA match, Drame, now 20 years old, pleaded guilty to rape and was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison with a further three years on licence.

He will have to serve two thirds of that sentence before being eligible to apply for parole. He will also be put on the Sex Offender Register for life.

Sergeant Louise Wooff, from West Midlands Police, said: “This savage attack has had a devastating impact on the victim. The fact that Drame saw her on the bus and followed her shows a chilling amount of premeditation.