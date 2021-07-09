Police officer avoids jail for helping wanted boyfriend evade arrest

Lloyd House

Kelly Morris assisted David Proctor in lying low after he allegedly left another man with serious facial injuries on July 6 last year.

Morris, aged 43, drove the 27-year-old to hotels and exchanged more than 300 texts with him over a month before they were arrested.

Her car was stopped on August 5 where she was arrested by West Mercia Police officers. Proctor managed to flee but was caught the next day.

Police had issued an image of Proctor to trace him after the alleged assault, with Morris knowing that he was sought.

Morris, from Redditch, admitted assisting an offender.

At Worcester Crown Court last Friday, she was sentenced to eight months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

She was also required to carry out 40 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Morris was dismissed from West Midlands Police by the force's chief constable, Sir David Thompson, at an internal panel hearing on December 2.

She had worked 19 years for the force. Her most recent role was an investigator with the Criminal Investigation Department, based at West Midlands Police's headquarters in Lloyd House.

Chief Superintendent Dave Twyford, who heads up the force's professional standards department, said Morris made a big error of judgement with her misplaced loyalty to a crime suspect.

He said: "Morris knew Proctor was sought, she witnessed the assault, but actively helped him avoid arrest.

"Assisting an offender is a serious crime and Morris has now paid a heavy price for her actions.

"We expect the highest standards of professionalism from all our officers and staff: anyone found to have committed such a serious criminal offence can expect to be dismissed from the force and never work in policing again."