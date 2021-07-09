Man, 38, arrested following violent disorder

By Jamie Brassington

A man was arrested following violent disorder in the Black Country.

The violence happened on Wallows Road, in Brierley Hill, just before 8pm on Thursday.

It was sparked after a moped rider was over by a Volkswagen Golf.

A white van pulled up alongside the moped and the occupants of the van along with the moped rider attacked the driver from the VW Golf before fleeing.

A 38-year-old man was arrested nearby on Highgate Road on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Our enquiries are continuing as we work to establish exactly what happened.

"Anyone who has information and has not yet spoken to officers can contact us via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or call 101, quoting crime reference number 20/1123687/21.

"Alternatively to speak in complete anonymity, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington

Senior Multi-Media Journalist@JamieB_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

