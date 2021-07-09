The damaged bridge. Photo: Staffs Police

Part of the wall of the Grade-l listed Essex Bridge, in Great Haywood, near Stafford, has been left missing after the incident early on Thursday morning.

The car, a Vauxhall Insignia, was stolen from Stone and found abandoned shortly afterwards in Trent Lane, near to the bridge.

No arrests have yet been made but Staffordshire Police have appealed for information to catch those responsible.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police are appealing for information after damage was caused to a famous footbridge near Stafford.

"A Vauxhall Insignia car was reported stolen from Stone at around 4am yesterday morning.

"The car was sighted on the A51 near Weston and found shortly afterwards abandoned in Trent Lane, Great Haywood. It had struck Essex Bridge, causing damage.

"Enquiries are ongoing, but anyone with information is urged to contact Staffordshire Police on 101 or via social media referring to incident 108 of July 8."

The narrow bridge was built in the late 1500s and spans the River Trent, forming part of the long-distance footpath called The Staffordshire Way.

It is called a packhorse bridge, built to allow packhorses which carry loads to cross the river.

Historians say it is the longest packhorse bridge in England.

It connects the picturesque Shugborough Estate, which is owned by the National Trust, with the village of Great Haywood.