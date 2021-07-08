Second man charged with murder after father-of-five's body found at industrial estate

Victim Carl Woodall

Carl Woodall was found dead at a unit off Doulton Road, in Rowley Regis, on June 28.

A post-mortem examination revealed the 44-year-old died from multiple injuries.

Simmion Goldbourne was arrested in Nottingham on July 5 and brought back to the region for questioning by officers from West Midlands Police.

The 28-year-old, of no fixed address, has since been charged with Mr Woodall's murder and will appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

James McGhee, 27, of Stanstead Avenue, in Nottingham, has already been charged with Mr Woodall's murder and appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier this week where he was remanded in custody ahead of a plea hearing.

Flowers and beer left at the scene where Mr Woodall's body was found

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from West Midlands Police's homicide team, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation is progressing rapidly and we are following up several lines of enquiry in our quest to bring Carl’s killers to justice.

“Carl’s family have been fully updated with the latest developments and our thoughts remain with them as they continue to grieve his loss.”

Mr Woodall's family released a tribute after his death, describing him as "quiet and unassuming".

They said: "He leaves behind five children who now face a future without a loving father.

"Quiet and unassuming by nature this is a tremendous loss to us and the friends around him.”

Flowers and beer were also left at the scene, along with written tributes including one which said: "I love you dad and I wish you was here right now."