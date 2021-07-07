West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner is worried some children have become disengaged from education

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Simon Foster said some children had become “disengaged” from education as a result of enforced absences due to Covid restrictions, and were at risk of being exploited by gangs.

He also warned that crime in the region could surge as a result of rising unemployment following the end of the furlough scheme.

Schools have been closed to most pupils for six months of term time since last March, while thousands of youngsters have also missed classes while having to self-isolate.

Mr Foster told the Express & Star: “I am concerned that the disruption to schools over the last year has meant that a number of children have become disengaged from education.

“That risks some of those young people falling in to the hands of gangs and becoming victims of crime and criminal exploitation.”

He said ministers “must be very careful” to ensure “proper financial support” was available to people impacted by the pandemic in order to reduce the risk of a spike in crime.

“Historically there has been a clear link between rising unemployment and crime,” he said. “Removing safety nets, like furlough, risks pulling the rug out from underneath many people and I am concerned the demands on the police could rise as a result.”

With most Covid restrictions due to end on July 19, Mr Foster urged people to remember that the pandemic was not yet over.

“Whilst I welcome the lifting of restrictions, I would urge everyone to be cautious and behave responsibly so as to keep themselves and their communities as safe as possible,” he said.

Meanwhile West Mercia PCC John Campion has warned that anti-social behaviour and violence – which fell during the beginning of restrictions – could rise as pubs, clubs and bars continue to reopen.

He said: “We are able to enjoy our freedom, because of the enormous sacrifices each and every one of us has made over a long and difficult period.

"While the easing of restrictions are welcomed by most, the virus is far from over and it’s important we act with kindness and compassion as we move forward, making the right choices to protect each other.

"As more and more people return to doing the things we love and spending time with the people we have missed, it’s important we remember to act responsibly, and not put additional pressure on our emergency services.